SEMMES, Ala. --On November 8th, starting at 7 am and ending at 11 am, Northcutt Dental's office in Semmes will be offering free extractions for anyone in need.
This event is hosted twice a year from different Northcutt Dental locations and once a year for the location at Semmes.
It is first come, first serve and offered to all who need an extraction.
