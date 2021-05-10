MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – There’s not much dispute the Tyler Bradford Revel was high on methamphetamine in January 20119 when he broke into the homes of two neighbors in West Mobile.

Prosecutors contend the victims were terrorized. Home surveillance videos given to FOX10 News by one of those victims shows Revel first ringing the doorbell and then forcing his way inside.

But when the case went to trial in December, Mobile County Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter found him not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. That set up a new problem – where to put him. Because he is technically not guilty, jailing him indefinitely is legally problematic. The state has one facility for people are not criminally responsible for their actions but still a danger. But that complex, the Taylor Hardin Secure Facility in Tuscaloosa, has a waiting list.

Without alternatives, Youngpeter has indicated he might release Revel back into the neighborhood. Mobile County District Attorney Ashely Rich said that would be unacceptable.

“Were gonna fight this every step of the way,” she told FOX10 News. “And he should not be released from incarceration until he goes straight to Taylor Hardin and is held at Taylor Hardin until they make sure that he is competent to enter back into this community. Because right now, he’s not.”

Revel, 33, had been scheduled for release Monday. Youngpeter issued a last-minute order delaying that temporarily and set a hearing for Wednesday. But the dilemma is not likely to change over the next two days.

It is a problem that Rich said is becoming more frequent – and not just for defendants judged incompetent. She pointed to Christopher Hughes, a robbery defendant in the same courtroom who the Department of Mental Health has concluded is not competent to stand trial. The judge will make the final decision.

“We’re seeing it more,” she said. “And it is certainly a statewide problem that needs to be tackled.”

Revel was naked and bloody when police found him running down Airport Boulevard on Jan. 18, 2019. Court records show that he told investigators that demons were chasing him and that he was looking for help when he broke into the houses.

There was little dispute over Revel’s conduct. Instead, the trial turned on whether he has the mental capacity to understand the consequences of his actions. The defense maintained that he did not meet that legal threshold, and Youngpeter agreed.

A psychiatrist testified at Revel’s trial that he suffers from a schizo-affective disorder. His mental health issues date back to elementary school, according to court records. The defendant’s mother testified that her reported hallucinations, including seeing spinning crosses and trolls in his bed.

“He had the belief that entities or organizations were after him,” the psychiatrist, Dr. Mark Haygood, testified. “And he stayed in this constant state of flight or fight mode because he was fearful that someone was after him.’

But Haygood also testified that Revel’s condition had improved since he began treating him and that he poses no immediate risk as long as he stays on his medication.

Defense attorney Brian Lockwood has argued that his client should be allowed to go back home to his family. He opposed delaying Monday’s release date.

“The Defendant has been found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and should be released from custody,” he wrote.

Youngpeter has expressed concern about whether Revel us a risk of harm to the community. He wrote in his order that the defendant “poses a real and present threat of substantial harm to himself or others.”

The court has explored other options. Youngpeter earlier last week directed that Revel be placed in a mental health group home. But court records show that AltaPointe Health determined the defendant is not a “viable candidate” for a group home because of his “severe substance abuse issues” and “behavioral issues.”

The criminal justice system has struggled for years – in Alabama and across the country – with what to do with people’s mental health conditions make them public safety risks

Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bert Eichold pitched an idea to the Legislature a couple of years ago to renovate part of the closed Searcy Hospital in Mount Vernon. His vision was that it could house people too dangerous to be treated in group homes. But he proposal never went anywhere.

“Our judges have limited options at this point time,” he told FOX10 News recently. “And so, there’s an opportunity for everyone to consider what would be a cost-effective way to make more beds available for the Department Corrections – and especially people who have underlying substance abuse problems that find themselves under conditions of confinement.”