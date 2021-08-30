Here's an update of local roadways as of Monday morning, a day after Ida made landfall on the Gulf Coast.

MOBILE COUNTY

-Bankhead Tunnel open (for motorists entering and exiting Bayway only)

-Causeway closed (both lanes)

-193 South of 188 closed

-163 in South DIP closed

-Flooding on Bay Bridge Road (US-90)

-I-10 Bayway open

-I-10 Wallace Tunnel open

Mobile County Department of Public Works has installed “water over road” signage on Bay Road between Bay Road North and Hollingers Drive in south Mobile County, since the road is currently impassable as of Monday morning.

Residents are urged to use caution as more roads in low-lying areas of Mobile County may experience similar flooding.

Mobile County Department of Public Works recommends that residents stay off the roadways unless travel is necessary until the outer bands of Hurricane Ida subside.

BALDWIN COUNTY

-Most roads in Baldwin County are open.

-Parts of 59 closed (North and Southbound) near The Track and Jack Edwards Airport

-135 closed

-182 closed from Lagoon Avenue to County Road 2