MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A National Weather Service survey team confirmed that a tornado hit the Cedar Point Pier during Tropical Storm Claudette.

The tornado was on the ground for about one minute and had peak winds of 85 mph. That gives it a ranking of EF-0.

The pier suffered damage to railings and light poles and a large metal storage building was damaged.

It also blew a 2-by-4 from the pier into the window of a van where a man was sleeping.

“I was asleep when it felt like something grabbed the font of my vehicle and pushed it,” David Harris said. “And the next thing I know, I’m hearing glass shatter all over the place.”

Harris said he is homeless and had been living in his van until it was destroyed by the tornado.