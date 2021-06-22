MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A National Weather Service survey team confirmed that a tornado hit the Cedar Point Pier during Tropical Storm Claudette.
The tornado was on the ground for about one minute and had peak winds of 85 mph. That gives it a ranking of EF-0.
The pier suffered damage to railings and light poles and a large metal storage building was damaged.
It also blew a 2-by-4 from the pier into the window of a van where a man was sleeping.
“I was asleep when it felt like something grabbed the font of my vehicle and pushed it,” David Harris said. “And the next thing I know, I’m hearing glass shatter all over the place.”
Harris said he is homeless and had been living in his van until it was destroyed by the tornado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.