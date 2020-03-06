OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A Mobile man has been arrested in connection with an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office undercover operation targeting individuals seeking sexual encounters with children, according to authorities.
They say 28-year old Dominique Latrell Gray is charged with using a computer to solicit a child, obscene communication to a minor via computer and using a two way communications device to facilitate a felony.
Investigators say that in April and May of 2019, Gray repeatedly emailed or texted an investigator who was posing online as a 14-year-old female. They say Gray solicited the bogus teen for sex three different times and also sent photos of his face along with graphic images.
The investigation led to a search warrant on Gray’s email address as well as a review of his cell phone messages, according to the OCSO.
Gray was arrested Wednesday and was being held at the Okaloosa County Jail.
