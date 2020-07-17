MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — Mobile Police have confirmed that Officer Blake Duke has resigned after an investigation was launched into an off-duty incident.
This marks the second investigation into an off-duty incident involving Duke this year. MPD would not reveal details regarding the second incident.
On Feb. 19, Duke was placed on desk duty and removed from patrolling the streets following an incident where it was reported that he used physical force while arresting a suspect.
The suspect was identified as 53-year-old Howard Green Jr. of Mobile.
A bystander video shows the officer arresting Green and placing him inside a patrol car -- at one point placing Green, who was restrained in handcuffs, into an apparent chokehold after slamming him into the side of the car.
At that time MPD said, "as a result of the investigation there was a determination of policy violations. The administrative proceedings established that Officer Duke, along with the on-scene supervisor, had committed infractions that were inconsistent with the policy and procedures of the Mobile Police Department, according to the department."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.