Mobile, Ala. -- On Tuesday, December 17, at approximately 5:15 P.M. police were alerted of a theft at the Belk department store on Airport Blvd.
The officer saw the suspect with the stolen property enter the passenger seat of a vehicle waiting at the entrance.
The driver, 60-year-old Michael Washington, drove the vehicle in the officer's direction and the passenger, 44-year-old Joel Bosarge, opened the door to attempt to strike the officer.
