MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- City leaders and the Mobile Police Department celebrated the future home of MPD’s 1st Precinct.

The precinct is currently located on Virginia Street but will soon be moved to Dauphin Island Parkway. According to Mobile police, the new location will include meeting rooms for community members to meet with members of MPD to discuss growth and how to keep people in the area safe.

Police also said this is a more centralized location and will help improve response times and visibility in the area.

“We’re not just saying that we’re planning to protect Mobile. We’re doing the things that we need to do to put the resources in place so that we can respond and do the things that we say we’re going to do,” said Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste.

The new precinct location is expected to be open in June.