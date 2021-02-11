MOBILE CO., Ala. (WALA) - Officials are still investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:02 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.
They say 27-year-old Valerie Holt of Mount Vernon was injured when the 2007 Toyota Highlander collided head-on with a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Devin Jones, 20, of Citronelle.
The crash occurred on Coy Smith Highway near Byrd Pitt Road, in the Calcedeaver community.
They say Jones left the scene of the crash on foot immediately after the crash.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for Jones.
According to MCSO, Jones is about 5'9 and weighs approximately 145 pounds.
If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Devon Terrell Jones, please call MCSO 251-574-8633. You may also go to our website, www.mobileso.com/crimetips/ and report anonymously.
