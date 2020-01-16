MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – It is going to start feeling a bit like Mardi Gras a little early this because the City of Mobile is in the process of putting up a “Mardi Gras Tree” in Mardi Gras Park.
The city is in the process of buying Mardi Gras themed ornaments which they estimate will cost around $6,000.
If this year's carnival season goes well with the tree, it could be a new tradition for Mobile Mardi Gras.
“It’s our hope that citizens and visitors will enjoy the tree as much as they did during the Christmas season, when it became the backdrop for countless selfies and a popular meeting place for families,” the city said.
City leaders say the idea came from someone in the community and the city ran with it and made it happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.