PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – The investigation into improper spending by water board members revealed more evidence Friday – hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of items taken during a search warrant at the former operations manager’s house.

Some Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board customers can’t help but wonder if those allegations are connected to notoriously high water bills.

“I got it cut on, like one month. The next month, it was $80,” said Julia Gordon, who had come to try to get service restored after a recent shut-off. “And the next month, it was a thousand and something.”

Gordon said she eventually got that straightened out but still cannot afford the high rates. She said she has no doubt that allegations of theft against former operations manager Nia Bradley are partly to blame.

“I know that’s why,” she said.

Another customer, Denise Parker, said she pays about $170 month for water and sewer service for her three-bedroom house.

Parker said that about six months ago, the monthly bills shot up about 65 percent from they had been.

“It’s higher than my light bill,” she said.

A judge on Friday ordered Bradley held without bail after hearing evidence from prosecutors that she might have been preparing to flee.

Board Chairman Russell Heidelburg has ordered a review of the system’s spending and customer billing complaints. Board attorney Jay Ross has said that Bradley and other employees charged personal expenses to utility credit cards to the tune of as much as $1.5 million over several years.

That is a significant amount for a water system with an annual budget of about $9 million, Ross acknowledged. But he said it is not directly connected to water bills.

“The current rates are not related to Nia’s issues,” he told FOX10 News.

Roger Varner, a lawyer representing water board customer in a lawsuit alleging inaccurate billing, disputed that.

“I don’t buy that,” he said.

Varner on Friday amended his civil complaint to add three additional plaintiffs.

“If you deplete the operations budget, the cost has to be passed on,” he said.