MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The intersection of Old Shell Road and Mobile Infirmary Boulevard will close at 6 p.m. today as the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System performs road repairs. The intersection will remain closed until Sunday afternoon.
Old Shell Road, Mobile Infirmary Boulevard intersection to close through Sunday
