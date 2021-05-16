MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a man Sunday night after he tried to run from officers.
The chase started on Michigan Avenue and hit speeds of 90 mph before the suspect lost control of the car and wrecked into the woods near Interstate 10.
The man was taken into custody after he bailed out of the crashed vehicle.
No names have been released.
