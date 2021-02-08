MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Friday, February 5, Mobile Police say officers responded to the Little Caesars located at 2852 Dauphin Island Parkway, in reference to a robbery.

They say the victim stated that she was working the cash register when two male suspects robbed her at gunpoint. Police say both suspects fled the scene in a silver vehicle.

One suspect and the vehicle were located at the 1300 block of Creekway Drive. Percy Dailey, 21 was arrested. He faces robbery 1st charges.