MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- What was intended to be a peaceful demonstration in front of the Raphael Semmes statue in downtown Mobile ended in outrage with one person arrested.
Video on social media shows 25-year-old Anthony Ford being taken into custody by Mobile Police Tuesday afternoon. He was part of a group, who says they had the proper clearance from the city to hold their organized gathering in front of the monument's base from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
When the group began writing messages "Black Trans Lives Matter" and "BLM" in chalk on the base of where the statue once stood -- an MPD officer told them to stop. According to organizer Antonio Moore -- they did and started writing messages on the sidewalk, which was allowed. However, moments later Ford was arrested.
"He was on the sidewalk drawing those letters facing to this way. And he started drawing on the ground, on the sidewalk where the Lt. said he could and he came back over and I don't know how he saw -- used his x-ray vision to see through the statue to see he was drawing on the statue, which he wasn't. He just said hey you were and you are going to jail," said Moore.
Ford was booked in Metro Jail charged with "Desecrate Venerated Objects." According to Moore, Ford told him from jail his bond hearing is set for Wednesday, June 24th at 2 p.m.
We've reached out for comment from the Mobile Police Department, but have yet to hear back.
(0) comments
