MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two people were shot late Tuesday morning at a hotel in Tillman's Corner, according to the Mobile Police Department.

It started around 11 a.m. at the Days Inn on Inn Road off of I-10.

Police said one person was killed in the incident. The surviving victim was shot in the leg and sought medical care at a nearby urgent care facility on Rangeline Road, police said. That person was later transported to a local hospital.

Officers said the shooting suspect is in custody. Their name has not been released.

MPD said they are unsure of a motive in the shooting.

A witness near the American Family Care scene tells FOX10 News that the person police say is the initial shooter was honking and screaming as he drove up and stopped in the middle of the parking lot near the urgent care.

That witness who did not want to be identified said the man was yelling that he could not feel his legs.

At that point, the witness said nurses and doctors from the urgent care came rushing out to try and help the man.

Ultimately, after some time, an ambulance showed up and rushed him to the hospital and we are told he is dealing with non-life-threatening injuries.

The witness says when police got on scene, an officer pulled a rifle out of the SUV and took it into evidence.