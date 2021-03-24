MOBILE, Ala. – Bear Fork Road at Jarret Road was closed for several hours this morning after police were called to the scene of a car crash.

Investigation revealed that the driver of the Hyundai Elantra was traveling westbound on Bear Fork Road and the driver of the Chevy Silverado truck was traveling eastbound on Bear Fork Road.

Mobile Police say the Hyundai was trying to pass a vehicle that was making a right turn in front of him and struck the Chevy head-on.

The Chevy truck was occupied by a male driver and two children.

The Hyundai was occupied by a male driver, a passenger, and the deceased, who was in the passenger side front seat.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Dania Yoselin / Mecia Mejia.

The passenger in the Hyundai was then transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver was also transported to the hospital, but for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevy truck and the two children were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries as well.