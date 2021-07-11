MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile police have released a statement regarding their investigation into a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
The statement reads as follows:
"On Saturday, July 11, 2021, at approximately 12:18 a.m., police were dispatched to the 5500 block of Vienna Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 19-year-old male victim, Davion Holder, shot at the location. Officers also located an adult female victim, who had been shot. The adult female was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. The adult male victim died as a result of his injuries.
We will release updates as information becomes available. If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211."
