MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - At least one person was taken into custody Tuesday night after a quick police chase in Mobile.
It ended on Bankhead Street when one person bailed out of a silver car and tried to make a run for it.
Officers were able to catch up with him and placed him under arrest.
No names have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.