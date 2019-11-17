MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- One man was killed and another critically wounded in a late-night shooting at a bar in Mobile.
Police were called after a fight started in the parking lot of the Alabama Bar and Lounge on Airport Boulevard near Snow Road around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, November 16.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found 31-year-old Michael Beasley dead from a gunshot wounded.
Investigators said they also found the 21-year-old man accused of killing Beasley. They said the suspect was also suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to a local hospital where he's listed in critical condition. Police have not released the name of the man.
