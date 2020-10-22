MOBILE COUNTY, Ala (WALA) – A deadly crash closed westbound I-10 at the Theodore Dawes exit for hours Thursday afternoon.
Police say the crash involved a single truck. The vehicle’s tire blew causing it to lose control.
“After the tire bust and he glided maybe 10 to 20 yards before he went into the tree line and trees fell completely over, maybe 4 or 5 trees and he just burst into flames,” said a woman who witnessed the crash, but did not want to be identified.
The woman watched in horror nearby as the deadly crash unfolded, unable to help because of a fast-growing fire.
“He burst into flames so quickly, the heat from it you could feel it yards away from it,” she said.
Investigators said the truck was carrying logs and was involved in storm debris cleanup. The vehicle was driving westbound around 2pm when it lost control.
“There was a vehicle in the right lane when the tire blew up and hit the other vehicle’s windshield, but it was not involved in the crash itself,” said Officer Josh Pounds with the Mobile Police Traffic Homicide Division.
It took police hours to get the truck removed and westbound traffic moving again.
For those who watched this fiery crash, it is something they will not forget.
“We were just so shocked,” she said.
At this point police have not identified the driver killed.
