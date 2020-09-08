SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) - One person died and two others were hurt in a boating crash in Satsuma.
Investigators said two boats collided in Bayou Sara south of Gunnison Creek just before noon on Tuesday.
Upon arrival, troopers discovered the crash involved three occupants, one of whom was killed. Both of the other occupants were injured and one has been transported to an area hospital for treatment. Names are not being released at this time, pending notification of the involved parties’ families.
Troopers continue to investigate, and nothing further is available at this time
