MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile Police are investigating a hit and run incident early Saturday morning.
According to MPD around 5:50 a.m. Saturday officers responded to a call of a person struck by possibly two vehicles on the West I-65 Service Road. When officers arrived at the location they found a male victim in the roadway. The officers determined the victim had died from the injuries he had received.
Police say that both vehicles involved in the incident fled the scene, and there is no vehicle description at this time.
