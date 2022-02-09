SARALAND, Ala. (WALA)- One Meal Mobile has been helping those in need for several years. The organization has grown since Michelle Stewart took over two years ago.

“We’re serving over 500 people. That’s not family-wise. That’s people a week,” said Stewart.

Stewart’s team is made up of her family. Every Wednesday with help from Hansen Air Pros, One Meal Mobile buys and picks up food from Feeding the Gulf Coast so they can get ready for Friday’s distribution.

“We also help downtown. We serve blessing bags that are filled with nutritional foods for the homeless as well,” added Stewart.

Stewart says on average they spend between $350-$500 a week buying food for the distributions. Normally, the Friday distributions run from 9 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon. But lately, they’ve been having to close early.

“We’ve been doing that a lot lately. We’ve been running out of food before our closing time,” said Stewart.

One Meal Mobile is still packing shelves as best they can, but the lack of funding is starting to catch up.

“We are still short $360 for our order,” said Stewart.

Now two days away from their weekly distribution day, the team is being faced with a difficult decision this week.

“We’re trying to decide whether or not to close this week. It breaks my heart to have to close but right now we don’t have enough food to open up for a distribution,” said Stewart.

In order to keep from closing, One Meal Mobile is asking for any donations no matter how large or small so they can keep doing what they’ve been called to do.

“I know what it’s like to be homeless. I’ve been there. I know what it’s like to go hungry,” said Stewart. “If I can take a little bit of stress from somebody where they might need that little extra lift up. That’s why I do what I do. That’s what God would want of me to do.”

One Meal Mobile says they are also in need of blankets, and clothes as well as help with transportation and storage equipment for the food they buy. If you can help with any of these items or if you would like to donate money you can do so at their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OneMealMobile