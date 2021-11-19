MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Almost 18 months in the making, city and county leaders on Friday finally unveiled a newly overhauled Baltimore Street.

The long-crumbling street near Interstate 10 got a makeover above and below ground. Workers installed new drainage system and put down new pavement. Residents along the road even got new mailboxes.

“This has been my heart since day one on council, Baltimore Street, and also Ann Street – the two oldest streets, just about, in the city of Mobile,” City Councilman C.J. Small said at a ribbon cutting. “But they are the newest streets in the city of Mobile.”

The project cost $6 million. The city of Mobile spent about $2.3 million, with the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System and Mobile County’s Pay-As-You-Go program chipping in $1.75 million and $1.9 million, respectively.

“When you start going into this street, the age of this street, with a failing infrastructure, you don’t know what you’re gonna get into,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson told reporters. “So from an engineering standpoint, it just takes longer to be about to re-engineer and get it done.”

Area residents celebrated.

“I want to shout because have wanted to do this for a long time,” said the Rev. Melvin Clark, pastor of First Baptist Church of Baltimore Street.

Clark admitted that he wondered whether the street ever would be fixed.

Resident Mary Williams said she was more hopeful.

“I was not a doubter,” she said. My pastor taught me not to doubt. Now, he doubted. But he left everything else to us. … It’s a good day to be a resident of Baltimore Street.”

Mobile County Commission President Merceria Ludgood praised the inter-governmental partnership.

“I think this is just an example of what happens when we take a little here and a little there and put it all together,” she said. “We’re able to do big things.”