MOBILE, Ala --At around 6:30 in the morning, MFRD units were dispatched to the area of Donald St. and Jones Ave.
There, they discovered a single story house with heavy flames.
According to MFRD, an occupant of the house was discovered during the search of the home.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fire was extinguished and no firefighter suffered any injuries.
The cause and damage is still being investigated.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.