MOBILE, Ala --At around 6:30 in the morning, MFRD units were dispatched to the area of Donald St. and Jones Ave.

There, they discovered a single story house with heavy flames.

According to MFRD, an occupant of the house was discovered during the search of the home.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was extinguished and no firefighter suffered any injuries.

The cause and damage is still being investigated.

This is a developing story.