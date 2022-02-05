MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile police have released a statement regarding their investigation into a shooting that left one victim dead at the Park West Apartments on Hillcrest Road late Saturday night.

The statement reads as follows:

"On Friday, February 4, 2022, at approximately 10:39 p.m., police officers responded to Springhill Medical Center in reference to a 19-year-old male victim arriving by personal vehicle shot multiple times. Upon arrival, officers discovered the incident occurred at 1701 Hillcrest Road, Park West Apartment.

Officers were dispatched to 1701 Hillcrest Road, Park West Apartments, and discovered a 21-year-old male deceased from a gunshot wound on the ground near a vehicle in the parking lot.

The victim's name will be released upon notification of next of kin.

No additional details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation. If anyone has information about the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip."