MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a shooting outside of a nightclub left one person with serious injuries.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday near the Bank Nightlife Club on Azalea Road, according to MPD investigators.

Officers working in the area said they heard several shots and rushed to the scene. They found a man in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The shooter left the scene before police arrived.

No names have been released.