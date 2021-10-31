MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a shooting outside of a nightclub left one person with serious injuries.
It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday near the Bank Nightlife Club on Azalea Road, according to MPD investigators.
Officers working in the area said they heard several shots and rushed to the scene. They found a man in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The shooter left the scene before police arrived.
No names have been released.
