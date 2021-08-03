Prichard Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Handy L Davis Street.

A city official said the male victim was shot several times and found dead in the street.

Investigators believe the gunman left the scene in a 2011 or 2012 Black Honda Pilot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prichard Police Department Major Crimes Division at (251) 452-2211.