Prichard Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Handy L Davis Street.
A city official said the male victim was shot several times and found dead in the street.
Investigators believe the gunman left the scene in a 2011 or 2012 Black Honda Pilot.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Prichard Police Department Major Crimes Division at (251) 452-2211.
