MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Clark's gas station on Moffett Road was the site of an early morning robbery on Tuesday.

Security video shows two men walking through the store around 3:15 a.m. Brenda McConnell was ringing up a customer when things turned dangerous.

“They laid the merchandise on the register and I started to ring it up and after that I seen a gun coming in my face and they asked me to open the register," said McConnell.

McConnell opened the register and stepped back. The suspect in front of the counter held her at gunpoint while the other suspect emptied the drawer and demanded she open the safe.

“The one that was behind the counter said please don’t lie to me, don’t lie to me," said McConnell. "I said I’m not lying, I can’t open the safe. I can’t open it."

The two suspects took the money from the drawer and left McConnell unharmed. That’s when both suspects and a third person left the gas station and were spotted by Mobile Police.

“At that point, the vehicle refused to stop which lead police on a high-speed chase," said Officer Katrina Frazier. "The chase ended on Athey road. At that point, three subjects bailed from the vehicle. Officers were able to apprehend one of the subjects."

That subject has been identified as 19-year-old Marvelis Hudson who was silent and limping on his way to Metro jail.

McConnell says she’ll be more at ease when the other two suspects have been arrested, but tonight she says she’s happy she’s still here.

“I just thank God I’m here. I’m alive," said McConnell. "Because being that close, looking down a barrel is just very frightful."

Marvelis Hudson has been charged with first-degree robbery, switching a tag, and attempting to elude police. As for the other two suspects, Mobile Police does consider them to be dangerous.