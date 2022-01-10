MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a shooter in a car opened fire on two people who were walking on Sage Avenue Sunday evening.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. between Dauphin Street and Emogene.

Officers said the victims were walking down the road when an unknown person in a car started shooting. One person was hit in the hip and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A house on Sage avenue and a parked vehicle were also hit by bullets. No suspects have been identified by police.