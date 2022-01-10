MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a shooter in a car opened fire on two people who were walking on Sage Avenue Sunday evening.
It happened around 4:20 p.m. between Dauphin Street and Emogene.
Officers said the victims were walking down the road when an unknown person in a car started shooting. One person was hit in the hip and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A house on Sage avenue and a parked vehicle were also hit by bullets. No suspects have been identified by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.