One wounded in Mobile County shooting

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County Sheriff's Office said one person was wounded in an incident Tuesday afternoon.
It happened on Timber Woods Drive off of Coleman Dairy Road.
Detectives said the shooting was between two people who knew each other. The victim's mother called 911 and said her son was wounded. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies said the suspected shooter surrendered and is in custody.
No charges have been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.