One wounded in Mobile County shooting

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County Sheriff's Office said one person was wounded in an incident Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Timber Woods Drive off of Coleman Dairy Road.

Detectives said the shooting was between two people who knew each other. The victim's mother called 911 and said her son was wounded. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the suspected shooter surrendered and is in custody.

No charges have been announced.