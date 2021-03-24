MOBILE, Ala. — On Tuesday, President Biden announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is extending access to the Special Enrollment Period (SEP) until August 15 – giving consumers additional time to take advantage of new savings through the American Rescue Plan.

This action provides new and current enrollees an additional three months to enroll or re-evaluate their coverage needs with increased tax credits available to reduce premiums.

“Every American deserves access to quality, affordable health care – especially as we fight back against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Through this Special Enrollment Period, the Biden Administration is giving the American people the chance they need to find an affordable health care plan that works for them. The American Rescue Plan will bring costs down for millions of Americans, and I encourage consumers to visit HealthCare.gov and sign up for a plan before August 15.”

The Mobile County Health Department and Family Health, its primary care division, have 13 Certified Application Counselors ready to assist. The counselors have been trained and are able to help consumers as they look for health coverage options through the Health Insurance Exchange.

They can assist consumers in completing eligibility and enrollment forms. Assistance by the Certified Application Counselors is free to consumers.

Certified Application Counselors can be found at all Family Health centers conveniently located throughout Mobile County. To make an appointment, please call the Family Health center located closest to you. For a list of sites, you may visit www.FamilyHealthAlabama.org or call 251-445-8632.