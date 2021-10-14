MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- The popular lot at the corner of Virginia and Ann Streets in Mobile won't be selling any Christmas trees this year.

It's said to be because of a national tree shortage due to a clogged supply chain during this pandemic.

Paul Carter with Mobile's Optimist Club said he called hundreds of vendors to try and round up trees so they didn't have to cancel but the closest they could secure was just 60-80 trees, when typically they buy a thousand to sell.

"For the first time in 80 to 100 years, we are unable to get Christmas trees. We have contacted over 600 Christmas tree growers and have come up empty," Carter said. "We've done our best to try to secure trees but we have completely struck out this year."

Carter said the Mobile Optimist Club donates the money they make from selling trees to the local Boys and Girls Clubs and other youth organizations.

Carter said this year, they will still be able to donate with surplus funds, but they may have to cutback on all of their programs completely, if there's another tree shortage next year.

Carter hopes loyal customers come back next year and support by buying a tree.