MOBILE, Ala. --April is Oral Cancer Awareness month.
More than 54,000 Americans will be diagnosed with the disease this year, which can be life threatening.
Dr. Melody Petty, a pediatrician and the e-cigarette champion of Alabama, joined Lenise Ligon to discuss the risk factors or Oral Cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.