MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The cleanup is underway in Downtown Mobile now that the Fat Tuesday celebrations are done.
The Order of Myths was the final parade rolling through Mobile starting just as the sun was setting.
“It is a crazy atmosphere, but it has been a lot of fun,” said Jerri Zitzow.
“I’m very excited, but I think they’re more excited,” said Kimberly Mullek.
The Order of Myths bringing the boom boom to Downtown Mobile for the last time in 2020.
“It’s just a big party in the street,” Zitzow said. At my age, you don’t think you’re partying that much anymore, but we’re still having a blast.”
“Oh my gosh I love it,” said Jackie Davis-Scovill. “It brings back memories I haven’t had in a long time and I just really enjoy being here.”
The Order of Myths not disappointing with the beads and throws.
“I’m going to take them home and throw my own Mardi Gras party,” Zitzow said.
In case you are wondering, Fat Tuesday next year will be February 16th.
