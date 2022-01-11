MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations are gearing up for the return of their Mardi Gras balls.

“The buzz around the organization is very high," said members of Neptune's Daughters.

Kendall Wall, who manages the Mobile Civic Center and Convention Center, said they’re following guidelines from the city and the health department.

“Masks are recommended. They’re not mandated, they’re recommended," said Wall. "Currently, there’s no restrictions as far as seating.”

Any other safety decisions will be up to the organizations.

“We’re leaving it up to the different groups to sit down themselves and look if they want to add some additional protocols themselves," added Wall.

It’s a similar message from the organizations. Including Neptune’s Daughters who use the civic center for their ball.

“We’re following city guidelines. We just want people to feel comfortable," added members of Neptune's Daughters members. "We’re not going to mandate anything, but if people want to wear a mask or don’t feel comfortable coming to something they’re free to do so.”

Over at The Grounds, things will look a little different for the Port City Secondliners

“We’ve ordered a lot of sanitizing stations. We’re going to ask people to wear masks if people need a mask we’ll have one there to give them,” said president and founder Tim Hale.

That’s in addition to using UV light to keep surfaces clean and using both ballrooms instead of one to allow people to spread out a little more.

So far there have been no cancellations meaning as of right now, it’s business as usual for Mardi Gras 2022.