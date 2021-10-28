MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Dr. Jacob Kidder of The Orthopedic Group in Mobile recently talked with FOX10's Chelsey Sayasane about the group's mission to help people in the area lead quality lives.
"We are orthopedic surgeons, and it's a group of us," Dr. Kidder explained during the interview. "And each of us have different sub specialties, but in general orthopedic surgeons deal with the musculoskeletal systems of injured bones, injured joints, injured muscles, tendons and ligaments. Any pain in the extremity or spine where patients come to us and we try to help them with care."
