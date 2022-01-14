MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Saturday is Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.

The civil rights leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner would be 93-years old this month, if he had not been assassinated in 1968.

Some events this weekend will honor his legacy.

You can join Mobile United's Natural Resources Committee and the Mobile City Council for an outdoor day of service Saturday.

People will be out picking up trash and cleaning up areas in each of the seven mobile council districts. Locations are listed on this website.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m., and the cleanup starts at 9 a.m.