MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Alabama Power, there are currently 6,200 customers without power in the area.
Officials say there are outages are in the Brewton area, West Mobile; Saraland, Atmore and Bay Minette.
"Our crews are working in areas where it is safe to do so. We encourage everyone to stay away from downed power lines," says spokesperson Beth Thomas.
