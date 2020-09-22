MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is a part of the overnight crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
DUI, Attempting to Elude, Receiving Stolen Property 2nd
On Monday, September 21, 2020 at approximately 7:57 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Dunbar Street in reference to a domestic violence call. Upon arrival, the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and led officers on a short pursuit. The pursuit ended at Lafayette Street and Congress Street when the subject crashed into a telephone pole. The subject was in possession of a stolen handgun and was driving under the influence of alcohol. David Myatt, 59, was arrested.
Assault 2nd
On Monday, September 21, 2020 at approximately 9:21 p.m., police responded to Anne Place Apartments, 2287 Schillinger Road South, in reference to a shooting. The victim stated that her boyfriend was playing with a gun and shot her. The victim was transported to the hospital for not life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault 2nd
On Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at approximately 2 a.m., police responded to the hospital in reference to a stabbing. The victim stated that he was at Americas Best Inn, 162 South Beltline Highway, in the stairway when he was stabbed by an older male. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
