MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --On Thursday, October 8, 2020 at approximately 11:15 p.m., police responded to the Beverly Motel, 4384 Government Blvd., in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located a crime scene but no victim.
The victim was located at the 3900 block of Airport Boulevard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to the hospital for what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.
The subject was apprehended on Maudelayne Drive.
Cheyenne Shumock, 19, was arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.