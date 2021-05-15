MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile Police responded to 1957 Brill Road for a report of one shot early this morning.
Officers found a male victim shot multiple times and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Investigators have yet to identify the victim and have not said if anyone is in custody.
Anyone with information is urged to call MPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
