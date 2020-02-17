MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office crime map there was a shooting shortly after midnight at 410 Calhoun St.
There has been no word on severity of injuries or arrests.
This is a developing story and we will keep you updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.