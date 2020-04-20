MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We are continuing to receiving reports Monday morning of storm damage across the Gulf Coast.
A severe line of storms moved through the region overnight. Severe thunderstorms pounded parts of the Deep South with hail, high winds and drenching rains on Sunday, only a week after a deadly twister outbreak across Southern states.
Late Sunday night, FOX10 viewers were awakened to tornado warnings in both Mobile County and Baldwin County.
Our crews in the area of the Smithfield subdivision in West Mobile say the storms knocked several trees down.
Boats were toppled at marine facilities along Dog River in Mobile.
Trees were reported down and a trampoline was in the roadway overnight on Cottage Hill Road near Dawes Road. There were also reports of trees down and downed powerlines near Mobile Regional Airport.
In Baldwin County there are reports of a mobile home overturned in Robertsdale and also storm damage in Spanish Fort.
Baldwin 911 confirms for FOX10 News that the mobile home on Cowpen Creek Road in Robertsdale was picked up and destroyed, with its occupant pulled out of the home during the event. Baldwin 911 says the occupant is OK.
As the line of storm moved east overnight, reports also came in of downed trees and other damage in Pace and Floridatown in Florida.
As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, Alabama Power reports service outages for about 900 customers in the Mobile area. Most outages are in the West Mobile and Brewton areas, and crews are working to restore power, the utility said.
Alabama Power warns everyone to stay away from downed power lines.
FOX10 News is canvassing the area for more storm damage reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.