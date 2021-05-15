MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- According to Mobile Police, there was a 4 car wreck on the westbound lanes of the I-10 bay way.

The crash blocked both lanes late this morning and one car was flipped upside down.

According to police, there were multiple injuries involved. There is no word on the seriousness though.

Both lanes of the westbound bay way are now opened.

This is a developing story.