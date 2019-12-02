MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The owner of the dog allegedly kicked and struck by a City of Mobile Animal Control Officer last month is talking about the incident that he only found out about after watching a FOX10 News story last week.
The animal control officer, Christopher Dressel, was fired because of the alleged encounter.
William Schreiber said he knew something was wrong when he went to pick up the dogs from the city animal shelter, but he says he was not told anything happened.
“It's heartbreaking, I can't imagine how anyone could treat my dogs let alone any animal in such an inhumane way,” he said.
An Alabama State Port Authority Police report said City of Mobile Animal Control Officer Dressel kicked a dog and then struck it last month "with enough force to break the leash and cause the dog to defecate."
“She couldn't walk let alone run, I had to carry her, she couldn't jump on my bed for 5 days when I took her into my residence and she's always been in really good health,” Schreiber said.
The two dogs Dressel was allegedly picking up were Smudge a 9-year-old lab pointer mix and Grimlyn an 8-year-old Australian Sheppard. Schreiber's dogs were being picked up because he was being arrested for trespassing at the Alabama Port.
“All I really want is to make sure that Christopher Dressel never be allowed to work in animal control again because I don't want to see that happen to any other animals,” he said.
The police report said after Dressel allegedly attacked the dog a port police officer stepped in to stop the abuse.
Schreiber said the dogs are doing better since he picked them up a few weeks ago, but they are not 100% yet. What is not sitting right with him is why he was never told about the alleged abuse.
“Thank you to you guys for covering this story, I would have had no idea if it wasn't for you guys and I really appreciate you caring,” he said.
Schreiber says he has tried to reach out to the shelter, but nobody has responded. FOX10 News asked city animal control about that, but never got a response.
Dressel told FOX10 News over the phone last week that he feels he should not have been fired because he believes his life was threatened.
It is important to point out, Dressel has not been charged with a crime, but MPD is still investigating.
