MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Consumers who had vehicles towed by certain towing companies could be eligible for compensation for any vehicle damage resulting from the tow.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office wants to alert all consumers who had vehicles towed by Rapid Towing, Got 1 Towing, or any other towing company located at 7960 2 Mile Rd, Irvington, Ala., that they may be entitle to compensation for any damage suffered damage as a result of the tow.

A hearing will be held on December 16, 2021. At that time, consumers will be able to present proof of damage and repair costs to a judge.

Anyone wishing to participate in this hearing and make a claim for damages is asked to contact the District Attorney’s White-Collar Unit at 251-574-3113.