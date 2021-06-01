Oyster City Brewing Company, based in Apalachicola, Fla., announced todAY that it is taking over the Serda Brewing location in Mobile.

The company posted this statement on Facebook:

Yes, the rumors are true! Oyster City Brewing Company is coming to 600 Government Street in beautiful downtown Mobile, Alabama! We couldn’t be more excited to join the great beer scene and community in one of our favorite places! Thanks for all of the support, and stay tuned for any and all updates!

The Serda Brewing Company announced last month that it has sold its facility on Government Street in Mobile. Staff, except for the head brewer, will stay on with the new brewery, Serda announced.

Serda said it will continue distributing beer to restaurants and stores throughout Mobile and Baldwin County.

Oyster City was established in 2013, brewing ITS first beers for customers in early 2014. The company has distributions in both Florida and Alabama.

In a news release, Oyster City says: