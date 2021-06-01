Oyster City Brewing Company, based in Apalachicola, Fla., announced todAY that it is taking over the Serda Brewing location in Mobile.
The company posted this statement on Facebook:
Yes, the rumors are true! Oyster City Brewing Company is coming to 600 Government Street in beautiful downtown Mobile, Alabama! We couldn’t be more excited to join the great beer scene and community in one of our favorite places! Thanks for all of the support, and stay tuned for any and all updates!
The Serda Brewing Company announced last month that it has sold its facility on Government Street in Mobile. Staff, except for the head brewer, will stay on with the new brewery, Serda announced.
Serda said it will continue distributing beer to restaurants and stores throughout Mobile and Baldwin County.
Oyster City was established in 2013, brewing ITS first beers for customers in early 2014. The company has distributions in both Florida and Alabama.
In a news release, Oyster City says:
...Oyster City is already currently being distributed in Mobile and the surrounding areas by Budweiser-Busch, and can be found in Publix, Rouses, Fresh Market, as well as many other local retail and restaurant partners. So while we may be the new brewery in town, we will not necessarily be new to the market.
We could not be more excited to open our first Alabama brewery, and be a part of the amazing Mobile community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.