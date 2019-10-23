Some hopeful news, for a change, about a industry that’s been hard hit in recent years in southwest Alabama.
Oyster fishermen met in Coden Wednesday afternoon to hear from state officials whether there are enough wild oysters to have a harvesting season in state waters.
This year, there weren’t enough oysters to have a season.
But officials with the Alabama Marine Resources Division plan to open a harvest season November 11th.
It will open first in the Cedar Point area, then Heron Bay.
The state says numbers have improved, but oyster fishermen say numbers in past years have been terrible.
Jason Herrmann, a biologist with the Alabama Marine Resources Division, said, “Magnitude is better than last year when we didn’t open up. But, it is relative if you compared it to a benchmark year, maybe 2005.”
When asked how she makes a living, Belinda Wilkerson, an oyster fisherman, said, “It’s not easy.”
Rhonda Aguilar, another oyster fisherman, said, “Job to job, little odds and ends jobs that you can get. That’s how we make a living.”
When asked if she thought the season was going to last long, Aguilar said, “I doubt it because I don’t think there’s anything out there.”
Some oyster fishermen say the seasons ought to be closed for several years while oyster growing efforts develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.